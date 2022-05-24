Every March, the rodeo comes to Houston, bringing music, a carnival and, most important, good ol' Texas barbecue. The pageantry is unparalleled; rodeo season is kicked off with a trail ride through the city. Being from a line of Black cowboys and barrel racers, I’ve had the privilege of joining a few trail rides myself. Once the trail ride is over, in true cowboy fashion, we unload our gear and cook a meal.
Texas barbecue is unique and sacred: Every pitmaster and amateur barbecuer has their own wood blend, dry rubs and perfected cooking methods. All of these techniques are on display in the rodeo cook-off the week leading up to the actual livestock show and carnival. From brisket to ribs and chili, every dish is competing to be the best in its category or overall. Going to the rodeo on cook-off day is a treat.
The comforting smell of burning wood mixed with the intoxicating smell of meat on the grill reminds me of home. If you’re lucky enough to get into the private tents, you can see how the craftsman really works. Unlabeled sauces and spice blends scattered everywhere, while barbecue sauce bubbles. Each team tries to differentiate itself from the others — and one way to do that is with a homemade barbecue sauce.
Barbecue is an easy and delicious way to infuse flavor. I like to think of barbecue sauce as a “choose your own adventure” way of cooking. You start with a base — ketchup, brown sugar and apple cider vinegar; after that, how you create flavor is up to you! I like a sweet taste, followed by a nice kick of spices. I achieve this with dried chipotle peppers and plums. Stone fruit and barbecue go hand in hand. Boiling dried chipotles, plums, onions and garlic together creates a delectable puree that transforms your base into a smoky, tangy barbecue sauce.
This is a sauce I make at the start of the summer in preparation for grilling and barbecue season. You can use it for wings, ribs, chicken or my favorite — burgers!
Chuckwagon Burger with Chipotle Plum Barbecue Sauce
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 1½ hours
Serving size: 4-8 burgers (4 double patty, 8 single patty)
Barbecue Sauce
- Approximately 30-50 grams dried chipotle chilies (about 8-14 thumb-sized pieces); the more you add, the spicier and smokier the sauce
- Approximately 460 grams plums, pitted, skinned and cut in half (about 4 small plums)
- Approximately 400 grams onions (4 medium-sized onions), peeled, cut in half and ends cut off
- 6 cloves of garlic, peeled left whole, butts cut off
- 2 cups (approximately 500 grams) ketchup
- ½ cup black coffee (can be old leftover coffee)
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- ⅓ cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon red cayenne
- 1 teaspoon of oregano
- 1½ tablespoons garlic powder
- 1½ tablespoon mustard powder
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- Salt optional
Burger
- 1½ pounds ground beef 80/20, ground beef, divided into 8 even balls about 3 ounces each
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt and pepper
Caramelized Onions
- 3 medium onions cut into strips
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil
- 2 tablespoons of butter
Assembly
- Hamburger buns
- Choice of cheese (I used cheddar)
- Caramelized onions (optional recipe follows)
- Bacon (optional)
Sweet and Spicy Homemade BBQ Sauce
- In a large stockpot, place plums, chipotle, garlic and onions. Add enough water to cover everything. Bring to a boil over high heat, and let boil for 20 minutes.
- Scoop contents into a blender with a slotted spoon. Reserve steeping liquid in larger measuring cup and set aside. Add 1 cup of reserved liquid to blender. Blend for 30 seconds, until smoothielike consistency.
- Pour mixture through a fine-mesh strainer back into the stock pot. Remove pulp from strainer occasionally.
- Add ketchup, black coffee, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, paprika, cayenne, oregano, garlic powder, mustard powder, black pepper and an additional ½ cup of boiling liquid.
- Whisk together and bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally.
- Cook for 45-60 minutes. Taste the barbecue sauce! Add salt or pepper if desired. If your sauce begins to thicken too much before time is done, add ½ cup of reserved liquid.
- Let cool, then place in a sealed container like a Mason jar to store.
Caramelized onions
- In a skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil and butter together. Add onions and stir.
- Let onions cook for 30-45 minutes, stirring occasionally. The trick to caramelized onions is to let them brown without moving them around too much, but enough so they won’t burn. Depending on your skillet and stove, you may need to turn down the heat to a medium-low setting to prevent burning.
Burgers
- Section beef into 8 balls (approximately 3 ounces/90 grams each) and place in the fridge until ready to use. Chilled beef helps get a nice sear.
- Heat skillet to medium or medium-high heat.
- While heating, mix onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl.
- Place an even number of balls on the griddle, grill or skillet. Remember to space them accordingly as you will smash them down.
- Get a piece of parchment, place it on top of beef ball and smash directly down, creating a patty. You can use a wide spatula, a plate or another smaller skillet.
- Sear 2 minutes on each side for pink, 3 to 4 minutes for no pink. Work in batches until the desired amount of patties are made.
