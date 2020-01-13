Seattle music legends and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Pearl Jam kicked off the new decade in a major way, announcing tours for this spring and summer in support of their 11th studio album, "Gigaton."
https://twitter.com/PearlJam/status/1216784409346609153
The new release, the band's first since 2013's Grammy winner "Lightning Bolt," is due March 27 on Monkeywrench Records — the Seattle-based indie label started by the band in 2009, which handled their previous two albums.
The rockers announced a slew of new concert dates in North America, although, unfortunately, there are no shows scheduled in the Pacific Northwest.
The closest Eddie Vedder and Company will come to a hometown show is Oakland, Calif., on April 18 and 19, the last two stops of a North American run starting in March before a string of European shows in June and July. Ticketmaster's verified fan entry is open today, and general tickets for the American leg of the tour go on sale Friday, Jan. 24.
Pearl Jam 2020 "Gigaton" Tour Dates:
March 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 20 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
March 22 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
March 24 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
March 28 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
March 30– New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
April 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
April 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
April 6 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
April 9 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
April 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
April 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
April 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
April 18 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
June 23 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
June 25 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne
June 27 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
June 29 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
July 2 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
July 5 – Imola, Italy @ Autodromo Internazionale
July 7 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle
July 10 – London, U.K. @ BST Hyde Park
July 13 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
July 15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena
July 17 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
July 19 – Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris
July 22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
July 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome