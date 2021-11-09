When I first started learning how to bake, brownies and cookies were my go-to items. They are easy, usually done in two bowls and delicious. I have probably tweaked and created dozens of brownie recipes throughout my life
For this brownie, I added an Earl Grey cream topping. The flavor combination came to me during the chocolate festival at Magnuson Park. I was drinking boba milk tea while sampling chocolate and realized that the flavors complemented each other nicely. The lingering bitterness from the tea bought out a different, sweet note from the chocolate.
So, if your ideal brownie is fudgy, ooey-gooey, chocolate decadence, then look no further than these boba-inspired brownies. You can make these as is, or include an Earl Grey cream topping for an added layer of flavor.
Boba-inspired brownies
Time: Prep: 15 minutes; Cooking: 35 minutes
Yield: 16 servings
INGREDIENTS:
For the Earl Grey cream topping:
- 2 cups heavy cream (infused with Earl Grey tea; see directions below)
- ½ cup milk
- 1 package instant pudding mix (I recommend vanilla or French vanilla flavor)
- About 1½ tablespoons of loose leaf Earl Grey tea
For the brownies:
- 3 sticks butter
- 16 ounces (about 2½ cups) baking chocolate (semisweet or dark), divided. (You can use chips or chopped-up baking squares.)
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1½ cups sugar
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 5 eggs
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoons instant coffee
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
STEPS:
For the Earl Grey cream topping:
There are two ways to infuse your Earl Grey tea to be used in the cream topping: cold-steep or warm. If you have time, you can cold-steep a day or two before you want the brownies. If not, use the warm-steeping method.
Cold-steeping:
- Place the Earl Grey leaves in a container with heavy cream. Stir, seal and place in the fridge for at least 3 hours or until ready to use.
- Strain tea-infused cream through a fine mesh strainer before use.
Warm-steeping:
- In a small pot over medium-low heat, add heavy cream and Earl Grey tea leaves. Bring to a low simmer and stir occasionally with a rubber spatula. Let simmer for 5-8 minutes.
- Remove from heat and let cool.
- Strain through fine mesh strainer when ready to use.
Then, whip tea-infused cream, milk and instant pudding together. Mixture should come together like loosened whipped cream.
For the brownies:
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a 9-by-13-inch brownie dish with parchment paper.
- Melt butter and half of the chocolate (8 ounces) in a microwave-safe bowl. You can also use a double boiler method.
- In a large bowl, combine flour, cornstarch, cocoa powder and salt. Set aside.
- When chocolate and butter are melted, stir to combine. Stir in vegetable oil and instant coffee.
- Incrementally mix in granulated sugar and brown sugar until well combined.
- Whisk in eggs one at a time. Add vanilla.
- Slowly add flour mixture to chocolate and combine.
- Once combined, add remaining 8 ounces of chocolate (chopped or in chip form).
- Pour the mix into the prepped brownie pan. Bake 30-35 minutes, or until top is set.
- Let cool before topping with cream topping. If adding cream topping, keep brownies in the pan.
- Using a toothpick or skewer, poke holes throughout the brownie. Pour and smooth cream topping over brownie base. Place in fridge or freezer to set for at least 1 hour.
