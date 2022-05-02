MALACARNE, an experimental Seattle-based performance and dance company, held their first in-person show, “this is concrete II,” since the start of the pandemic at the Georgetown Steam Plant on Saturday and Sunday evening.
Alice Gosti, who identifies as an Italian-American immigrant choreographer and transnational performance artist, created the performance with MALACARNE dancers Alyza DelPan-Monley, Kaitlin McCarthy, Lorraine Lau, Margaret Luxamon Hotchkiss, Aja Green, Nia-Amina Minor, Madison Shorter and Dominique See, as well as light designer Amiya Brown, composer Monika Khot / Nordra and costume designer by Christine Tschirgi.
Gosti says the five-hour, durational performance was created in a response to the architecture and history of the building, and relationship to bodies and time. Audience members could explore the building, leave and return “based on desires, needs and wants of the audiences,” says Gosti. The Georgetown Steam Plant, a National Historic Landmark and Historic Mechanical Engineering Landmark, was built by the Seattle Electric Co. during 1906-1907. The performance was established in partnership with Georgetown Steam Plant Community Development Authority.
