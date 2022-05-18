Familiar favorites topped the most recent list of popular names in Washington state, according to data from Social Security card applications.
The three most popular boys' names in 2021, Liam, Noah and Oliver, also topped the list in 2020 — though in a different order. In 2020, Oliver came first, followed by Liam then Noah. The same was true of the top four girls' names in 2021: they ranked top four in 2020, just in a different order. In 2020, Olivia also ranked most popular, followed by Emma, Charlotte and Amelia.
The following table shows the 20 most frequent given names for male and female births in 2021 in Washington.
