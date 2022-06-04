...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Oregon and southeast Washington, including the
following areas, in Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of
Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley, John Day Basin, Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon and Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In
southeast Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of
Washington and Northwest Blue Mountains.
* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Area creeks and
streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rain expected to continue over the watch area trough this
morning. More rain is then expected tonight and Sunday with
some brief locally heavy showers possible on Sunday afternoon
and evening with showers and thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.