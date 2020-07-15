The world in photos on July 15: Empty stadiums and full beaches
- Courtney Riffkin
-
-
-
- 1 min to read
COLLEGE PLACE — City Council voted unanimously at its Tuesday meeting to… Click or tap here to read more
Chloe LeValley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
-
- 1 min to read
PENDLETON — Some restaurants in Pendleton have shut down their dine-in services in response to rising COVID-19 numbers in Umatilla County. Click or tap here to read more
- Updated
- 1 min to read
OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee today announced he would temporarily pause cou… Click or tap here to read more
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Another 22 residents of Umatilla County have been diagnosed with COVID-1… Click or tap here to read more
Sheila Hagar
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
-
- 2 min to read
OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee has asked the federal government to continue p… Click or tap here to read more