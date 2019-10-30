Rudy Giuliani has gone as silent as a silent movie now that he may be facing criminal indictment for his practice of the political dark arts. Meanwhile, his master, the White House Frankenstein monster, finds himself pursued by relentless investigators on Capitol Hill who are gathering more and more irrefutable testimony about his misdeeds.
This horror show is rolling toward a climax in a House impeachment and a Senate trial. No one knows if the story will end with a final reckoning or a narrow escape, but, on this Halloween, Donald Trump and his creepy minions cannot be certain their tricks will be rewarded by anything close to a treat.
