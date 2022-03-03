The Weeknd is finally coming back to Seattle.
The Canadian pop star announced Thursday his first-ever stadium tour, kicking off this summer in his native Toronto. The After Hours Til Dawn tour will hit Seattle's Lumen Field on Aug. 25, with tickets going on sale to the general public 10 a.m. March 10 at theweeknd.com/tour.
The Weeknd was hardly the only heavyweight pop singer to have anticipated tour plans nixed by the pandemic. But at one point, The Weeknd had a pair of Western Washington gigs on the books — a Tacoma Dome makeup date and a separate show at the sparkling new Climate Pledge Arena. As the Starboy's star grew even bigger, The Weekend scrapped his previous arena tour in favor of an even bigger stadium run.
Fans who had tickets to his previous local dates will have access to a March 4 presale (those ticket holders will be notified via email). A Verizon presale runs 10 a.m. March 7 through 10 p.m. March 9.
Other presales through Live Nation and Spotify's Fans First program begin March 8.
A dollar from every ticket will be donated to the United Nations World Food Programme.
After releasing his well-received “After Hours” LP in 2020, The Weeknd followed up the critical and commercial smash with this year's club-ready “Dawn FM,” an early front-runner for album of the year featuring a spoken-word cameo from Quincy Jones.
