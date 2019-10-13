BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates
2. The Institute, Stephen King
3. Bloody Genius, John Sandford
4. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett
5. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood
6. Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent, Kyle Mills
7. Full Throttle, Joe Hill
8. Cilka’s Journey, Heather Morris
9. A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, Debbie Macomber
10. The Oracle, Jonathan Cahn
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Blowout, Rachel Maddow
2. The Book of Gutsy Women, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton
3. The United States of Trump, Bill O’Reilly
4. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell
5. Stillness Is the Key, Ryan Holiday
6. Inside Out, Demi Moore
7. Where Do I Begin?, Elvis Duran
8. Over the Top, Jonathan Van Ness
9. Metahuman, Deepak Chopra
10. Face It, Debbie Harry
Tribune Media Services