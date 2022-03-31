My son and I recently visited the basement of an older house. We were looking at its overall structure, boiler and the foundation walls. He’s about to buy his first home, so he's learning about different home systems.
While we were in that basement, my son asked me, “Dad, what are those diagonal pieces of wood in between the joists that make the letter X?” I explained that they are diagonal cross braces and their purpose is to make the floor above much stiffer. Those small 1 x 3 pieces of wood (as seen in the picture) transfer the pressure exerted by the weight of the floor above to the adjacent joists. This design represents simple yet effective structural engineering.
You can find diagonal bracing in just about every old home, but you rarely see it in new construction. I’m flummoxed why modern building codes no longer feature this design among the most common joist sizes and configurations. This isn’t the only great construction method that’s been scrubbed from the code. That's why I like to remind readers that local building codes are a set of minimum standards, and you can always build to standards that exceed what the code specifies.
My son asked me another question. He wondered if something was wrong with the subfloor above the floor joists, noting that it looked as if it had fungus or rot on its surface. He was referring to a few pieces of board coated with what I recognized as concrete residue.
I explained to him that 100 years ago, when the house was built, carpenters often cast the concrete foundation. They’d use 3/4-inch-thick lumber to build forms for the foundation. Several days after pouring the concrete, they’d carefully dismantle the forms and salvage the lumber. Often, they’d use remnant lumber from these forms to create the house's subfloor, walls or roof.
My son identified the home's main support beam and asked if it was solid wood. He was referring to a piece of timber that measured 7 inches wide, 11 inches high, and 9 feet long. I told him that it was indeed solid wood, with few knots in it. Back when the house in question was built, it was normal to use wood beams to support the floor joists above. Timber-frame houses and barns are still built this way, using stunning timber.
Your takeaway may be that many old houses are more solid than today's new construction. But be careful how you define the word "better." I’d love to see the carpenters of yesteryear puzzling over sheets of 3/4-inch CDX plywood that ultimately came to replace the solid 1 x 6 and 1 x 8 sheathing used back in the day. And I’d enjoy overhearing the conversations among plasterers when they first saw sheets of gypsum plaster lath boards measuring 16 by 48 inches that became standard, making it unnecessary to attach thin lath strips with lots of nails and hammering.
There are countless building products and tools used today to build houses faster than in the past, but speed doesn’t always lead to better quality. That said, I’ll readily admit that just about any building material or method that curbs energy consumption is better than what was used 100 years ago, when builders didn’t insulate homes and energy was less of a concern.
I can envision the hundreds of emails I’ll get alerting me to the benefits of modern building materials and techniques. Concrete foundation companies will explain how they reuse their forms hundreds of times. I’ll hear about sub-flooring that resists water damage and about plastic-coated wall and roof sheathing that protects against moisture intrusion. There are a plethora of contemporary products superior to those used by early 20th century builders. But you have to admit, many older homes are still standing strong.
Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.