As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The 19th Christmas, James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
2. The Institute, Stephen King
3. Ninth House, Leigh Bardugo
4. What Happens in Paradise, Elin Hilderbrand
5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett
6. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates
7. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood
8. Child’s Play, Danielle Steel
9. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes
10. Bloody Genius, John Sandford
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Blowout, Rachel Maddow
2. Movies (And Other Things), Shea Serrano
3. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell
4. Tough Love, Susan Rice
5. Witch Hunt, Gregg Jarrett
6. The United States of Trump, Bill O’Reilly
7. Debt-Free Degree, Anthony ONeal
8. The Book of Gutsy Women, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton
9. Year of the Monkey, Patti Smith
10. Inside Out, Demi Moore
