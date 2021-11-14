BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom
2. The Judge’s List, John Grisham
3. Lore Olympus, Vol. 1, Rachel Smythe
4. Game On, Janet Evanovich
5. Better Off Dead, Andrew Child, Lee Child
6. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks
7. The Lord of the Rings (illustrated ed.), J.R.R. Tolkien
8. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
9. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
10. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Half Homemade, Fully Delicious, David Venable
2. Immune, Philipp Dettmer
3. The Lyrics, Paul McCartney
4. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!, Paul McCartney
5. The President and the Freedom Fighter, Ree Drummond
6. Jesus Listens, Sarah Young
7. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl
8. Glitter Every Day, Andy Cohen
9. Best Wishes, Warmest Regards, Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy
10. The Age of AI, Henry A. Kissinger
Tribune Media Services
