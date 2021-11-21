BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom
2. The Judge’s List, John Grisham
3. The Dark Hours, Michael Connelly
4. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks
5. Never, Ken Follett
6. Better Off Dead, Andrew Child, Lee Child
7. Game On, Janet Evanovich
8. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
9. Billy Summers, Stephen King
10. Final Spin, Jocko Willink
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Will, Will Smith
2. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!, Ree Drummond
3. The President and the Freedom Fighter, Brian Kilmeade
4. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow
5. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl
6. Guinness World Records 2022, Guiness World Records
7. Jesus Listens, Sarah Young
8. From Paycheck to Purpose, Ken Coleman
9. The Lyrics, Paul McCartney
10. Immune, Philipp Dettmer
