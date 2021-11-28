Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
3. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
4. Termination Shock, Neal Stephenson
5. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton
6. Bewilderment, Richard Powers
7. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom
8. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead
9. Silverview, John le Carre
10. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
3. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber
4. Get Untamed, Glennon Doyle
5. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl
6. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown
7. Taste, Stanley Tucci
8. Betrayal, Jonathan Karl
9. A Carnival of Snackery, David Sedaris
10. Northwest Know-How, Karen Gaudette Brewer, Emily Poole (Illus.)
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.