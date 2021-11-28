Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

3. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

4. Termination Shock, Neal Stephenson

5. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton

6. Bewilderment, Richard Powers

7. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom

8. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead

9. Silverview, John le Carre

10. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber

4. Get Untamed, Glennon Doyle

5. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl

6. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown

7. Taste, Stanley Tucci

8. Betrayal, Jonathan Karl

9. A Carnival of Snackery, David Sedaris

10. Northwest Know-How, Karen Gaudette Brewer, Emily Poole (Illus.)

