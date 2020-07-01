I have been a lifelong conservative

and have never voted for a Democrat for president of United States — until now.

The nation, more than anything else

at this moment, needs divisions healed and to be brought together in unity. The

tweet recently posted by President Donald Trump, where the man in the golf cart

is yelling “white power,” says many things about the values and attitudes of

our president. It demonstrates clearly that not only is he not interested in

promoting healing and unity, he actively promotes division and hatred.

This video graphically portrays two

groups yelling profanities and vitriol at one another. This is the division the

president is actively promoting to split the nation between his base and

everyone else, and encourage animosity between these two groups. The great

presidents of the past who brought Americans together in unity in difficult

times — Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan — were

great communicators and effective promoters of unity in difficult times.

Trump is not worthy to be mentioned

in the same breath as these great American leaders.

David Ivers, Mill Creek