I have been a lifelong conservative
and have never voted for a Democrat for president of United States — until now.
The nation, more than anything else
at this moment, needs divisions healed and to be brought together in unity. The
tweet recently posted by President Donald Trump, where the man in the golf cart
is yelling “white power,” says many things about the values and attitudes of
our president. It demonstrates clearly that not only is he not interested in
promoting healing and unity, he actively promotes division and hatred.
This video graphically portrays two
groups yelling profanities and vitriol at one another. This is the division the
president is actively promoting to split the nation between his base and
everyone else, and encourage animosity between these two groups. The great
presidents of the past who brought Americans together in unity in difficult
times — Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan — were
great communicators and effective promoters of unity in difficult times.
Trump is not worthy to be mentioned
in the same breath as these great American leaders.
David Ivers, Mill Creek