Photographer: Janet Jeffries
Photo taken: Jan. 27, 2022, at Port of Everett Marina
Photographer’s description: "Taking advantage of this week’s foggy mornings, using a Nikon D750, I captured this image of the Port of Everett’s south marina guest dock disappearing mysteriously into the fog."
Critique: "Welcome back to Reader's Lens! Your Seattle skyline photo in the early part of the pandemic was one of my favorites of 2020, and this one is equally interesting to look at. Another one that benefits from enlarging, on a big screen if possible, to soak up all the scrumptious details and try to find that exact spot where the fog finally and fully takes over. The people on the dock are a nice touch, adding scale and humanity to this eerily peaceful scene. Thank you for thinking of us again!"
Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot each week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
