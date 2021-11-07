DESPITE INFLATION AND disrupted supply chains, Northwest vintners continue to roll out bargains that are ideal for weeknight consumption or by-the-glass options at restaurants.
Most of the wines ranked below are available in grocery stores and warehouses, but contacting the winery can pay off in the form of a case discount or help with finding a retail location. Prices listed below are full retail. However, you often will find them for less.
- Maryhill Winery 2019 viognier, Columbia Valley, $19: No one in the Northwest produces more of this white native to the Rhône Valley in France, and the Leutholds work closely with the Andrews and Tudor families on growing this rich yet juicy alternative to chardonnay that’s almost unseen at this price point.
- Wautoma Springs 2020 sauvignon blanc, Columbia Valley, $17: During her days at Mercer Estates, Jessica Munnell earned a golden reputation with this white Bordeaux. These grapes are grown near historic Cold Creek Vineyard, and the wine is enjoyable with canned sardines.
- Cataclysm Wine Co. 2019 cabernet sauvignon, Columbia Valley, $16: Seattle-based Ackley Beverage Group is invested in Oregon vineyards, but this marks its first label. Intense and exotic is the work with Goose Gap fruit — a fascinating cab at an astonishing price.
- King Estate Winery 2019 pinot gris, Willamette Valley, $19: Oregon’s flagship bottling of this white native to Burgundy pulls substantially from the King family’s biodynamically farmed property near Eugene and offers a classic blend of tropical and citrus notes.
- Schooler Nolan Winery 2018 malbec, Horse Heaven Hills, $15: Tri-City restaurateur JD Nolan works with the Mercers on this stunning red that he offers on-premise and out the door at Fat Olives near the Uptown in Richland.
- Chateau Ste. Michelle 2020 dry riesling, Columbia Valley, $9: This is playfully referred to as “Baby Eroica,” and winemaker David Rosenthal finishes it drier than its famous cousin. Think of tree-ripened nectarine backed by citrus, and enjoy with crab, scallops, mild cheeses, Asian dishes or Indian curries.
- Battle Creek Cellars 2018 Unconditional pinot noir, Oregon, $18: Seattle native Sarah Cabot, Precept’s winemaker in the Willamette Valley, dotes on her entry-level pinot, which brings dark purple fruit, cranberry acidity and white pepper.
- Jones of Washington 2020 chardonnay, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $14: Jones fruit in the hands of Victor Palencia ranks among the surest bets in the Northwest at any price, including this package of Granny Smith apple and cleansing citrus.
- Tamarack Cellars 2018 Firehouse Red, Columbia Valley, $19: Named for the World War II fire station that has housed the winery in Walla Walla, this always rings the bell with dusty cherry, red currant, cigar box and baking spice tones.
- Waterbrook Winery 2018 syrah, Columbia Valley, $15: John Freeman's team in Walla Walla factors famed Klipsun Vineyard into this bargain, which brings sugared plums, marionberry, Bing cherry and cinnamon toast with an approachable texture and food-friendly brightness.
- Camas Prairie Winery 2020 raspberry mead, Idaho, $14: This is a product of honey and berries from the Bitterroot Mountain foothills; there’s remarkable consistency to this program that Jeremy Ritter took over a decade ago.
- Mercer Estates 2020 Spice Cabinet Vineyard rosé, Horse Heaven Hills, $18: Grenache ranks among the most prized grapes, yet Rob and Will Mercer keep this nicely priced rosé within reach, bringing aromas and flavors of Rainier cherry, pomegranate, nectarine and a sense of Horse Heaven Hills minerality in the background.
- Koenig Vineyards 2019 estate viognier, Snake River Valley, $18: Founding winemaker Greg Koenig hands off his passion for viognier to new owner/winemaker James Nederend, and the template is one of honeysuckle, Bosc pear and subtle herbal notes that will age nicely thanks to Idaho’s natural acidity.
- Yakima Valley Vintners 2018 Foreign Exchange touriga naçional, Yakima Valley, $19: The teaching winery at Yakima Valley College crafts this Portuguese variety for a dry table wine, and its profile of blueberry, wet rock and leather earns an A. Grade it yourself at the new YVC tasting room on Knob Hill in Yakima.
- Free Dog Wines 2020 albariño, Snake River Valley, $18: Inspired by Abacela in Southern Oregon, Martin Fujishin works with Williamson Vineyards to make sure this dog can hunt, following a trail of guava, white peach and crisp citrus.
- Drum Roll Wine 2020 Drum Roll White, Columbia Valley, $14: Seattle vintner Matt Frazier and his wife, acclaimed author Sundee Tucker Frazier, use sauvignon blanc as the baseline for this quaffable yet complex dance of white peach, sugared grapefruit and citrus pith.
- Milbrandt Vineyards 2020 pinot grigio, Columbia Valley, $15: Butch Milbrandt works with Kendall Mix at Wahluke Wine Co. for this rich example of Washington pinot gris that hints at lemon pound cake, pear and Ancient Lakes dustiness.
- Lone Birch Wines 2018 estate red blend, Yakima Valley, $12: This second label for Airfield Estates continues to show the versatility of the Miller family's historic vineyard, and the insertion of syrah between merlot and cabernet sauvignon makes for a fleshy drink of dark plum, blueberry and mocha.
- Roaming Dog Wines 2018 cabernet sauvignon, Columbia Valley, $15: The Aquilini investments in the Horse Heaven Hills and Red Mountain also include the winemaking of Joshua Maloney, and here’s a rewarding drink of black cherry with marionberry and chocolaty tannins.
- Canned Oregon Rosé Bubbles, Oregon, $14: Bill Stoller’s can-do crew at the base of the Dundee Hills produces this wine for transportability, yet it deserves to be served in a flute. Expertly developed mousse makes sure the strawberry-rhubarb compote and Hermiston watermelon flavors pop in a bone-dry sip.
