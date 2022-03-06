Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
3. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
4. Violeta, Isabel Allende
5. Moon Witch, Spider King, Marlon James
6. House of Sky and Breath, Sarah J. Maas
7. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley
8. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman
9. Devil House, John Darnielle
10. The Swimmers, Julie Otsuka
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
2. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
4. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
5. How to Be Perfect, Michael Schur
6. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl
7. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow
8. The Book of Hope, Jane Goodall, Douglas Adams, Gail Hudson
9. Atomic Habits, James Clear
10. The Nineties, Chuck Klosterman
National bestsellers did not come across the wire this week. — Tyler Agafonov, books coordinator
