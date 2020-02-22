The Huskies unleashed more than a month’s worth of frustration.
They harassed, hassled and harried California with a ball-hawking defense that left the Golden Bears bewildered and befuddled on Saturday afternoon.
Washington contested every pass and every shot during its most dominant defense performance, which resulted in a long-awaited 87-52 win to the delight of the crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Of course, UW’s nine-game losing streak, which tied for the second-longest in school history, would end this way.
The Huskies have said all season they could beat anyone when at their best, and for the first time in 5½ weeks, they brought their A-game against a slumping Bears team that had lost four of its previous five games.
Washington, which lost 61-58 in overtime at Cal on Jan. 11, could have put the game away much earlier if not for a propensity to commit fouls at the start.
The Huskies held Cal to just 4-of-21 shooting on field goals in the first half, which forced the Golden Bears to rely on a 16-for-16 performance at the free throw line for its offense.
Still, UW used a 20-8 run to turn a 12-9 deficit into a 29-20 lead thanks in large part to a 4:50-minute stretch in which Cal failed to score a field goal.
Washington led 43-26 at halftime.
Freshman guard Marcus Tsohonis opened the second half with three straight three-pointers to give UW a 49-26 lead and essentially seal the win.
At that point, the Golden Bears were 4-of-25 on field goals.
Minutes later, Cal coach Mark Fox and Andre Kelly picked up technical fouls in a surprising chippy game that included five technicals.
Mike Hopkins and Jaden McDaniels also collected technical fouls, the sixth this season for the UW freshman forward, which was the only blemish in an otherwise stellar outing.
Nahziah Carter, who led the way early and scored nine of the 11 points for the Huskies, finished with 16 points.
Isaiah Stewart did most of his damage in the second half and scored 15 points. McDaniels tallied 12, seven rebounds and five assists while Tsohonis added 11 points.
The 35-point victory was the largest of the season for Washington, which improved to 13-15, 3-12 in the Pac-12.
Matt Bradley scored a team-high 14 points for California (11-16, 5-9).
Washington has three regular-season games remaining, including the home finale against Washington State on Friday.