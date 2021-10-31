Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
3. State of Terror, Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton
4. The Judge’s List, John Grisham
5. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout
6. Bewilderment, Richard Powers
7. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune
8. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen
9. The Madness of Crowds, Louise Penny
10. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Book of Hope, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams and Gail Hudson
2. Peril, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa
3. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl
4. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play, Nick Offerman
5. Orwell’s Roses, Rebecca Solnit
6. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown
7. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
9. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard
10. A Carnival of Snackery, David Sedaris
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.