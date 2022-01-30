Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
3. To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara
4. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman
5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
6. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich
7. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune
8. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney
9. The Maid, Nita Prose
10. The Paris Bookseller, Kerri Maher
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
2. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
3. Unthinkable, Jamie Raskin
4. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
5. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow
6. Breath, James Nestor
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
8. Wintering, Katherine May
9. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
10. These Precious Days, Ann Patchett
