Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
3. Bewilderment, Richard Powers
4. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton
5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
6. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen
7. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom
8. Silverview, John le Carre
9. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout
10. The Judge’s List, John Grisham
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl
2. The Book of Hope, Jane Goodall, Doublas Abrams, Gail Hudson
3. Fuzz, Mary Roach
4. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play, Nick Offerman
5. Taste, Stanley Tucci
6. Peril, Bob Woodward, Robert Costa
7. A Carnival of Snackery, David Sedaris
8. Renegades, Bruce Springsteen, Barack Obama
9. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown
10. Immune, Philipp Dettmer
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.