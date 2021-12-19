BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Judge’s List, John Grisham
2. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom
3. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks
4. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon
5. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult
6. Fear No Evil, James Patterson
7. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
8. D&D: Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos, Wizards RPG Team
9. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
10. Mercy, David Baldacci
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman
2. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
3. The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy
4. For Such a Time as This, Kayleigh McEnany
5. All American Christmas, Sean Duffy, Rachel Campos-Duffy
6. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!, Ree Drummond
7. Jesus Listens, Sarah Young
8. There and Back, Jimmy Chin
9. Guinness World Records 2022, Guinness World Records Limited
10. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
