BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Judge’s List, John Grisham
2. Better Off Dead, Lee Child, Andrew Child
3. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks
4. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
5. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hilary Rodham Clinton
6. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
7. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty
8. Forgiving Paris, Karen Kingsbury
9. Dear Santa, Debbie Macomber
10. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Half Homemade, Fully Delicious, David Venable
2. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!, Ree Drummond
3. D&D: Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, Wizards of the Coast
4. Going There, Katie Couric
5. Renegades, Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen
6. Best Wishes, Warmest Regards, Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy
7. Cravings: All Together, Chrissy Teigen
8. Not All Diamonds and Rosé, Dave Quinn
9. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl
10. Hip-Hop (and Other Things), Shea Serrano, Arturo Torres
Tribune Media Services
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.