BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Investigator, John Sandford
2. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson
3. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel
4. What Happened to the Bennetts, Lisa Scottoline
5. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley
6. The Recovery Agent, Janet Evanovich
7. The Sacred Bridge, Anne Hillerman
8. Shadows Reel, C.J. Box
9. The Diamond Eye, Kate Quinn
10. The Match, Harlan Coben
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream
2. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard
3. Freezing Order, Bill Browder
4. Celebrate with Babs, Barbara Costello
5. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
6. Arrive and Thrive, Susan MacKenty Brady, Janet Foutty, Lynn Perry Wooten
7. Brighter by the Day, Robin Roberts
8. I Guess I Haven’t Learned That Yet, Shauna Niequist
9. Hello, Molly!, Molly Shannon
10. Recessional, David Mamet
Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2022, PWxyz LLC.
