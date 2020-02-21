Washington vs. California
Time: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Alaska Airlines Arena
TV: Pac-12 Networks (Aaron Goldsmith & Eldridge Recasner)
Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)
Records: UW (12-15, 2-12 Pac-12); Cal (11-15, 5-8)
Projected starting lineups:
Cal
Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG
G Paris Austin … 6-0 … Sr. … 8.7 … 2.7 … 2.4
G Joel Brown … 6-2 … Fr. … 2.3 … 2.0 … 1.8
G Matt Bradley … 6-4 … So. … 17.6 … 5.2 … 1.7
F Grant Anticevich … 6-8 … Jr. … 8.4 … 5.5 … 1.1
F Andre Kelly … 7-0 … Fr. … 7.7 … 5.3 … 0.5 (blocks)
UW
Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG
G Marcus Tsohonis … 6-2 … So. … 6.8 …. 1.6 … 2.1
G Jamal Bey … 6-6 … So. … 5.5 …. 2.5 … 1.4 (steals)
G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 12.2 … 5.2 … 1.6
F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 5.5 …. 4.2 … 1.9
F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 17.0 … 8.7 … 2.2 (blocks)
Coach: Mark Fox is Cal’s third coach in as many years who follows Cuonzo Martin and Wyking Jones. Before his arrival in Berkley, Calif., Fox spent nine seasons (2009-18) at Georgia, where he compiled a 163-133 record and led the Bulldogs to a pair of NCAA tournament appearances (2011 and ’15) as well as three trips to the NIT. Fox also compiled a 123-43 record in five seasons at Nevada from 2005-09, a run that included four conference champpionships, three invitations to the NCAA tournament and two trips to the CBI. The 50-year-old Fox has a 292-184 record. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Washington under Lynn Nance from 1991-93.
Preseason prediction: California was picked 12th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.
Series: Cal leads 86-81 in a series that began in 1916. Washington has won three of the past five meetings.
Last meeting: Matt Bradley banked in a three-pointer with six seconds remaining in overtime to give California a 61-58 win over Washington on Jan. 11 at Haas Pavilion. The Huskies rallied from 10 down in the final 12 minutes of the second half, but made only one basket in overtime.
Previous game: The Golden Bears snapped a four-game losing streak and captured their first Pac-12 road victory, a 66-57 win at Washington State on Wednesday. Paris Austin scored 19 points and Andre Kelly added 16.
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
— Sophomore guard Matt Bradley has reached double-figure scoring in all but one game this season (vs. Duke). He ranks 82nd nationally with his 17.8 points per game and 88th in total points (446). Bradley has made a three-pointer in each of his past 13 games (and at least two in 10 of his past 12 games).
— Junior forward Grant Anticevich is an Australian long-range sniper who is shooting 41.5 percent (27 of 65) on three-pointers, which ranks fifth in the Pac-12. He's the only Cal player to start in every single game this season.
— Senior guard Kareem South is a seasoned veteran who spent the previous four years at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, where he averaged 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds last season. South has made an immediate impact at Cal, but he's averaging just 5.3 points in the past six games.
OVERVIEW:
— California is coming off its worst two-year stretch in school history while compiling a 16-47 record, which included a 5-31 Pac-12 record.
— After the coaching change, the Bears lost their top three players: Justice Sueing, Cal’s leading scorer and rebounder last season, transferred to Ohio State; Darius McNeill, who averaged 11.0 points, transferred to Southern Methodist, and 7-foot-4 Connor Vanover left for Arkansas.
— Losing three of its top five scorers dramatically lowered expectations for a team that brought in six new players, including five freshmen.
--- Following the win at WSU, Cal matched its Pac-12 win total from the previous two seasons combined.
--- Cal is ranked No. 139 in the NET rankings while UW is 71.