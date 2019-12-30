The new year can mark a fresh start in your life, so there’s no time like the present to spruce up your home with some new furniture, accents and decor for 2020.
A fun and beautiful way to celebrate our beloved city is by choosing items that have a decidedly “Seattle” feel to them. Don’t worry, we’re not suggesting that you adorn every room in your house with Seahawks memorabilia (keep that to the fancave). Instead, look for classic craftsmanship, lodge-chic pieces and Pacific Northwest minimalism. Here are some of our favorite pieces.
Classic Craftsman
Whether your home is a Craftsman, or you just wish it were, accessories inspired by the design movement can add earthy, artisanal style that’s just right for getting cozy this winter.
Quoizel Tiffany Pearson TF143T Table Lamp ($230 at hayneedle.com). This classic Tiffany-style table lamp adds sophistication to a living room, with a glass shade and bronze-finished base. Or use it as a bedside lamp if you’re looking to add some polish to your bedroom.
Flavor Paper Farmer's Market Wallpaper (starting at $75 at flavorpaper.com). From afar, this hand-screened wallpaper is made up of textured stripes. On closer inspection, the viewer sees that the pattern is made up of images of vegetables, honeycomb, and old-school milk bottles and crates. Available in four colors.
ShanMan Clay Co. Small Nebula Planter ($75 at Moorea Seal, downtown and mooreaseal.com). Made in Seattle, this beautiful clay planter is colored naturally in a fire pit and the result is a unique, artistic piece of home decor. Each planter is handmade, and no two are exactly the same.
Watson Kennedy Harvest Tray ($125 at Watson Kennedy locations). Featuring simple, classic craftsmanship, this handwoven tray is both beautiful and practical. Made from seagrass, it’s a versatile addition to your home, corralling small items in the kitchen, living room or office.
Anko Greenery Framed Print ($15 at Anko locations). Adding simple and elegant artwork to your home doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Anko, an Australian company with its U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, offers this framed print that brings the beauty of nature indoors in muted shades of green.
Lodge-chic
If you’d rather be camping than doing, well, almost anything, then bringing a rustic, lodge-inspired look into your home could raise your spirits, making you feel like a tree-covered trail is right outside your door.
Pendleton Chimayo Toss Pillow ($69.50 at pendleton-usa.com). From the beloved Oregon company, this striped, virgin-wool toss pillow is fun, colorful and adds an extra cozy element to a living room. Available in four colors; feather insert included.
Blomus Fuoco Tabletop Fire Pit ($95–$135 at Digs, Ballard, and digsshowroom.com). Can’t have a campfire? This stylish tabletop fire pit is the next best thing. Made in a simple, modern style, the stainless steel and ceramic fire pit is available in a small or large size and comes with a snuffer.
Anthropologie Rustic Living Rug ($198–$498 at anthropologie.com). Animal-skin rugs are the epitome of lodge chic and, fortunately, there are now plenty of faux options available to get the look without harming a cute critter. This low-pile option is made from tufted faux fur and felt, and is available in three sizes and colors.
Watson Kennedy Green Plaid Coasters ($16 each at Watson Kennedy locations). Seattle-themed decor recommendations wouldn’t be complete without a bit of plaid. Made from tumbled marble, these hefty green coasters will help keep your surfaces safe while adding a big dose of personality to your bar cart or tabletop.
Northwest minimalism
When you live in a region as lovely as the Pacific Northwest, you don’t need to add a lot of bells and whistles to dress up your decor. Simply draw inspiration from the sea, sky and forest for a look that’s simple and elegant.
Alchemy Collections Erode Rug (starting at $489 at alchemycollections.com). Made from a combination of wool and handspun viscose, this rug features a gorgeous swirl of sea-blue hues that is both subtle and interesting.
Chadhaus Loft Side Table ($1,400 at Chadhaus, Ballard, and store.chadhaus.com). Handmade in Seattle with a hidden drawer, these solid-wood side tables can be used as nightstands in the bedroom or as accents in a living room or entryway. They’re available in five finishes: walnut (pictured), oak, maple, oak whitewash and poplar whitewash.
Large Mason Jar Vases ($16 for two at worldmarket.com). These vintage-style jars are can serve as a minimalist vase, nostalgic pencil holder or catchall for a variety of items. Each set includes one white and one aqua ceramic vase.
Pottery Barn Custom Classic Belgian Linen Curtain (starting at $46 per panel). Made from 100% Belgian flax linen, these curtains add simple, soft texture and filter sunlight while providing an elegant frame for your windows. Available in a range of muted colors and a customizable array of widths and lengths.
West Elm Reclaimed Wood Floating Shelf ($79–$159). Made from solid reclaimed pine that’s certified to Forest Stewardship Council standards, these simple shelves are loaded with personality from the nail holes, scratches and color variation of their past lives. Hang them anywhere to display books, photos or artwork.