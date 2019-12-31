Is there any sight more forlorn than a discarded Christmas tree lying next to the road like a fallen soldier, with one overlooked ornament still dangling pitifully and a few clinging strands of tarnished tinsel fluttering in the wind?
Here are some unique things to do with your Christmas tree that gave its life so that you might have joy and cheer.
Burn it on the beach
Say farewell to last year by burning your tree in the fire pits provided at many Seattle parks. On the frosty weekends of early January, Golden Gardens Park and Alki Beach Park often come alive with celebrants burning their trees.
Fire pits are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Seattle Municipal Code allows the festivities, as long as the trees (and only the trees) are burned inside the fire pits without the help of artificial accelerants.
Feed it to livestock
Livestock such as goats and cattle love to eat Christmas trees, according to Barbara Jamison, founder of Puget Sound Goat Rescue.
The first week of January is always a big event at her two rescue farms in Maple Valley, because that’s when truckloads of Christmas trees are delivered by Renton Boy Scouts who collect them.
“We’re recycling them,” she said. “They didn’t die in vain.”
Find your local Boy Scout Troop at scouting.org, and learn if they are collecting in your neighborhood.
Artificial? Give to Goodwill
The 24 shops run by Seattle Goodwill always see a spike in donations before the end of the year, and artificial trees are sometimes among them, according to communications manager Katherine Boury.
“We store them for the next holiday season,” she said.
The shops also accept complete boxes of ornaments if they’re in good condition. Another option for offloading decorations is to give them as heirloom gifts to younger family members who might not have a supply of their own.
Live tree? Plant it
Unlike many areas of the United States, Seattle rarely gets a deep freeze, so live trees can be transplanted almost anytime, according to Gabriel Maki, a co-owner of Swanson’s Nursery, which sells about 150 live trees each holiday season.
Maki advises people to plant live trees in a hole two or three times the width of the root ball, and look for growth between 6 and 12 inches per year.
“It’s always easier to take care of a tree when it’s in the ground,” he said. “Watering isn’t about always keeping it wet. It’s about a good soaking, then letting it be dry.”
He cautioned people with live trees not to leave them in the house for too long, or they may see signs of damage when the tree starts growing in the spring.
What about the trimmings?
Strings of twinkle lights are also recyclable because of their copper content. West Seattle Recycling Center pays 5 cents per pound of twinkle light, and 30 cents per pound of extension cord, which uses a higher grade of copper, according to Jonathan Howe, the owner.
All of it is shipped overseas for copper recovery, he said.
Most donors who walk in don’t bother waiting for a few nickels, Howe said, but his company has occasionally done business with professional decorating services that bring in thousands of pounds of twinkle lights.