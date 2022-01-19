JEANNIE LIU ADMITS she was skeptical when an employee first pointed out the stacks of folded paper tucked into a hollow in her shop, Miro Tea in Ballard. But when she pulled out a few to see what they said, she was pleasantly surprised to see messages to and from strangers, on topics ranging from funny to encouraging. “People intrinsically know to be positive, to do something loving,” she says.
Liu calls them “nook notes,” for the space where they live, a corner of the wall where a reddish brick normally would be.
During our strange recent times, many of us have figured out ways to reach across space to connect.
But with these notes, some are connecting across time.
I went in one afternoon to see for myself, snuggling into the corner space near the window, where you notice the notes only if you’re looking for them. (I asked a patron sitting nearby whether he knew about them, and he said no … but later I noticed him peeking curiously at the spot. I hope he investigated further.)
Digging in feels almost like looking at forbidden treasure — a dive into the intimate thoughts of others even as the rest of the world passes by, unaware.
There are drawings, ruminations, poems both remembered and written on the spot, brief encouragements (one of the most well-worn notes simply says, “You are special”).
Some of the papers are thumbed nearly to the point of disintegration, but they have been carefully folded and put back again. “It’s always been very neat and contained,” Liu says. “None of the staff and I are touching it.”
The space, surprisingly capacious, holds dozens and dozens, if not hundreds, of notes. No one knows when someone first thought of tucking a note into the space, but it was at least a few years ago. “The fact that people have been contributing to it all these years makes me feel very hopeful,” Liu says. “People are loving and caring and wanting to share good things with each other.”
Many of the notes include dates, and investigating them feels like an archaeological dig. Some of the recent ones seem to refer to our current situation — sayings about acceptance, kind words for anyone who needs them. Then again, the notes are a reminder that many of the strong emotions we’ve felt in recent times are universal. One poem about finding beauty in ugliness is dated 2019.
“It’s just kind of a reminder that other people are there and going through struggles like you are, too, and that you’re not alone,” says Meghan Kemp, who works at the shop and was a customer before that. Kemp and Liu say the notes reflect the shop’s diverse, open-minded clientele.
People use whatever paper is at hand. Perhaps the most classically Seattle example is a thoughtful note about mercy and recognizing our common humanity … written on the back of a receipt from a marijuana shop.
Many of the notes answer the question: What would you say if you had a chance to share a message with an anonymous stranger? But some are clearly written to a specific person — a way to express something that can’t be said in person, for whatever reason.
“The hunger for connection is so palpable. Nook notes is clear proof that people are trying to connect,” Liu says. “We want to know that our existence matters, that someone knows we’re here.”
