Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN WILL CONTINUE TO CAUSE RISES ON CREEKS AND STREAMS THROUGH THE WEEKEND... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oregon and southeast Washington, including the following areas, in Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Wallowa County. In southeast Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...From this evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of heavy to moderate rain showers expected to develop later this afternoon into Saturday morning, and again on Sunday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&