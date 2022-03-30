Photographer: Paula Zanter-Stout
Photo taken: March 6, at MoPOP
Photographer’s description: "On a lovely Seattle afternoon, with the fabulous iridescent color of the MoPOP exterior, a seagull flew through, and I really liked the contrast of it against the metal. I did not crop it much, because I liked the stair-step lines and rivets pattern on the wall."
Critique: "This is very fun, and another example of how you truly have a way with birds. I think your composition is great, as our flapping friend has 'space' in the direction it's headed. You're right: The contrast of the relatively monochrome gull against the practically glowing MoPOP building is what makes this so cool. Well done!"
Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot each week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
