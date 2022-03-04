ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown and Tyler Moffe combined to score 49 points as No. 9-seed The Citadel knocked off eighth-seeded East Tennessee State, 84-76 in overtime in a first-round game of the Southern Conference tournament Friday night.
The Bulldogs advance to the tournament quarterfinals Friday, where they face top-seeded Chattanooga.
David Maynard hit two free throws with 13 seconds left in regulation to pull The Citadel even, 69-69, and force overtime.
Brown scored 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (13-17, 6-12). Moffe had 22 points with four assists. Jason Roche and Maynard added 14 and 12 points, respectively.
David Sloan scored 17 points to lead East Tennessee State (15-17, 7-11). Ty Brewer and Ledarrius Brewer each had 14 points and Jordan King and Mohab Yasser each added 11 points wile Yasser grabbed 10 rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
