CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown scored 25 points as The Citadel easily defeated St. Andrews Presbyterian 102-62 on Thursday night. Jason Roche added 23 points for the Bulldogs.
Stephen Clark had 10 points and five assists for The Citadel (6-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Brady Spence added 10 points.
The Citadel is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.
Jamaan Bailey had 16 points for the Knights. Myron Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
