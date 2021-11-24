Photographer: Jay Galvin
Photo taken: Oct. 24, 2021, at
Cape Disappointment lighthouse
Photographer’s description: “Bomb cyclone hitting the coast. 50 mph winds and sideways rain. Canon EOS 5D Mark IV. Canon 70-200MM f/2.8 IS lens. Taken at high tide.”
Critique: “There is a lot of energy in this photo. It takes you right into the storm and places you amid the wind and waves, even while the lighthouse sits centered like a silent, stoic sentinel. Another juxtaposition I like is the blue sky in the background as the storm rages right in front of us. Thanks for sharing this interesting photo!”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
