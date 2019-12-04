The woman who has made a name for herself encouraging people to get rid of their clutter wants to sell you items “that spark joy” and “enhance your everyday routine.”
“The goal of tidying is to make room for meaningful objects, people and experiences. I can think of no greater happiness in life than being surrounded only by the things I love,” Marie Kondo, organizing consultant and author of “Spark Joy” and “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” states on her website KonMari.
Exploring KonMari, it becomes apparent Kondo has expensive taste. Her website sells everything from aromatherapy ($119 oil diffuser) to wooden plates ($95).
Some items might make you scratch your head.
For example, she sells an aluminum alloy tuning fork for $50. Or get the 3.9 inch by 1 inch tuning fork with a quartz crystal that’s about the same size for $75. According to its description, Kondo “uses a tuning fork in her everyday life to help her reset. Striking it against something solid — a crystal is ideal — creates pure tones that have the power to restore a sense of balance. This KonMari tuning fork can help you to reset and be present.”
And if you’re looking for a 2-by-2-by-2 leather box for your “business cards, clips or coins,” KonMari has one for $75.
Cheese knives are handy when entertaining, and KonMari has a couple of brass-blade ones to class up your charcuterie board. “The hand-forged brass blade, which is naturally resistant to corrosion, is joined with a dual-riveted wooden handle designed for a comfortable grip,” the website states. The 6.8 inch small knife sells for $156, and the 8 inch large cheese knife is $180.
Not everything on the site is expensive, however.
Tea lovers may want to pick up this 23.6 ounce glass teapot, which has a “stainless steel mesh strainer (that) is large enough for tea leaves to fully expand, allowing for maximum extraction, and is easy to remove once brewing is complete.” It’s just $25.
And $10 chopsticks — either prune tree or persimmon tree — would make a great stocking stuffer.
A computer brush sells for $35. “Designed to clear keyboards and screens of dust and crumbs, this computer brush offers two soft-bristle options — anti-static goat hair or lightweight vegetable-based fibers,” the website states.
So don’t fret, Kondo fans. There is something for every budget on KonMari — if you'd rather shop than, you know, tidy up.