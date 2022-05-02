As pandemic wariness eases and patrons gradually return to museums, installations and performances, it's with a renewed appreciation of the role of arts and culture in our communities.
Contributing to ArtsFund is an easy way to offer tangible support for the people that provide these artistic and cultural resources. Those who can should give generously during the nonprofit's annual fundraising drive.
Artistic and cultural groups worked diligently to develop innovative ways to connect with and inspire audiences during the pandemic. During a time of exceptional uncertainty and isolation, they found ways to bring us together — creating at-home kits and virtual performances, forging new partnerships and making programs more accessible to people with different abilities. But it will take years for these groups to financially recover from closed doors and canceled performances, says ArtsFund President and CEO Michael Greer.
More than half of Washingtonians believe that arts and cultural organizations will be key to their community’s post-pandemic recovery, according to a recent ArtsFund survey.
“People are hungry to be back out there,” Greer said. “People are wanting to engage with each other, and arts are a vehicle for them to do that.”
That human impulse yields real economic benefits to neighborhoods and communities, said ArtsFund board chairman Sung Yang. Using Seattle as an example, he said: “Recovery will occur once we get people downtown, and people will come back downtown when they can go to shows."
For more than 50 years, ArtsFund has been a steady partner for arts groups in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties. To date, the group has supported more than 650 arts organizations with nearly $100 million in grants and trained more than 840 people for board leadership. The group also conducts research and provides technical assistance.
Last year, alone, the group awarded $2.2 million in grants to arts and cultural nonprofits, and worked with the State Department of Commerce to award $10.78 million in Nonprofit Community Recovery grants to 702 organizations.
So far, the group has raised nearly 70% of its $3.4 million 2022 fundraising goal.
There is plenty of time to contribute before this year’s campaign ends on June 30.
Donate here; call 206-281-9050, or mail a check made out to ArtsFund to Box 19780, Seattle, WA 98109
