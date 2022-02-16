ST. LOUIS (AP) — Fred Thatch Jr. had a career-high 21 points as Saint Louis rolled past La Salle 90-64 on Wednesday night.
Jordan Nesbitt had 16 points for Saint Louis (18-8, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Terrence Hargrove Jr. added 13 points and Gibson Jimerson had 12 points.
Clifton Moore had 20 points and four blocks for the Explorers (7-16, 2-11). Jack Clark added 18 points.
The Billikens improve to 2-0 against the Explorers for the season. Saint Louis defeated La Salle 75-57 on Feb. 8.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.