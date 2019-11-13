Gina Barreca’s column on the differences between veterans and nonveterans really hit home, especially the “thank you for your service” part.
I’m a Vietnam-era vet, and servicemen and women were treated very differently back then. For those of us who could, we left our service behind us and went on with our lives. In addition to the trauma suffered by those who were in combat, those of us who weren’t carried a measure of guilt. Even those who were in combat and survived felt some guilt for coming home.
Sept. 11 changed things a lot, and suddenly we were appreciated. Some, if not most of us, enjoy the new recognition. As the veterans interviewed by Barreca stated, I really don’t know how to react to someone thanking me. A lot of emotions and thoughts rush through my consciousness. But, in the end, it’s better than being ignored. Lately, I’ve been thanking the well-wishers for thanking me. I feel it’s a message back to them saying, “It’s about time us vets got recognition for what we’ve done for this country.”
So, for the lack of alternatives, keep thanking me. I’ll smile and thank you back.
Richard Reed, Woodinville