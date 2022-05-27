Why don’t we make ammunition of all kinds very expensive, highly taxed and hard to obtain. Ammo should be sold only at licensed shooting facilities and used there. Tax revenue from guns and ammo would pay for crime prevention.
Jan Hurd, Poulsbo
