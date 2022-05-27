No more prayers. No more prayer vigils. Don’t ask me to pray for more victims of gun shootings. Instead, demand that the governors, senators, Congress and state legislators enact real meaningful, responsible gun legislation. When our Founding Fathers wrote into the Constitution the right to bear arms they were talking about the need for stay-at-home militias, single shot muskets that took a minute to load and pistols. Insanity.
Kevin P. Cook, Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.