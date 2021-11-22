FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Xavier Johnson had 20 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley held on to beat Northern Arizona 82-80 on Monday night.
Donte Houston Jr. scored the game-winner on a put-back with 3 seconds to play, and Keith Haymon's 3-point attempt on the other end hit the back of the rim at the buzzer.
Ricky Nelson had 15 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (3-2). Marek Nelson added 13 points. Justin Johnson had 11 points and Houston finished with eight.
Jalen Cone scored a career-high 29 points for the Lumberjacks (3-3). Nik Mains added 17 points. Haymon had 15 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Element of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.