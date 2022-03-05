COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 18 points and Texas A&M fended off a late Mississippi State rally to earn a 67-64 victory in a regular season finale Saturday night.
Texas A&M took a nine-point lead into intermission and led by 15 with under eight minutes to play after Wade Taylor IV's 3-pointer. But the Bulldogs clawed back.
Shakeel Moore hit a jumper and a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run that cut the deficit to six, 56-50. After Henry Coleman III scored at the basket for the Aggies, Andersson Garcia hit two free throws and threw down a dunk to make it 58-54 with 3:37 left. Tolu Smith cut the Mississippi State deficit to three twice in the final minute, but A&M hit four straight free throws to hold off the rally.
Coleman finished with 12 points for Texas A&M (19-11, 8-9 SEC). Tyrece Radford had 11 points and Taylor added 10.
Smith finished with 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Mississippi State (17-13, 8-9). Iverson Molinar scored 15 points and dished four assists and Garcia added 14 points off the bench.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.