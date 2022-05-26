HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Austin Bost hit a three-run shot for one of Texas A&M's four homers and the No. 2 seed Aggies beat Florida 10-0 on Thursday in the SEC Tournament after a rain delay.
Texas A&M (36-17) is scheduled to play No. 11 seed Alabama on Friday. Florida (36-21) faces No. 3 seed Arkansas.
Texas A&M starter Micah Dallas (5-3) had four strikeouts through two innings and finished with seven after five innings. Joseph Menefee added four punchouts in two innings before the 10-run rule in the seventh.
Trevor Werner's two-run homer opened the scoring in the third inning and Ryan Targac started a seven-run sixth with a solo shot. Jordan Thompson added two-run homer in the seventh before Bost gave A&M a 10-run lead.
Jac Caglianone produced Florida's only hit — a single in the second inning. Freshman Brandon Neely (3-2) allowed three earned runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.
___
More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.