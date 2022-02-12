BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Charleston Southern 82-65 on Saturday.
D'Maurian Williams added 21 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs. Williams also had six assists.
Kareem Reid had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Gardner-Webb (15-10, 9-3 Big South Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Ludovic Dufeal added eight rebounds and three blocks.
Claudell Harris Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Buccaneers (5-20, 1-11). Tahlik Chavez added 14 points. Taje' Kelly had 13 points.
The Runnin' Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers on the season. Gardner-Webb defeated Charleston Southern 88-63 on Jan. 5.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.