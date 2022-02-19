CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Lance Terry registered 16 points as Gardner-Webb got past Presbyterian 76-68 on Saturday.
Kareem Reid had 15 points for Gardner-Webb (16-11, 10-4 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Jordan Sears added 14 points. Zion Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds.
Rayshon Harrison had 17 points for the Blue Hose (11-18, 3-11), who have now lost five straight games. Winston Hill added 16 points.
The Runnin' Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Blue Hose for the season. Gardner-Webb defeated Presbyterian 64-61 on Jan. 12.
