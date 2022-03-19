TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Ryan Tepera and the Angels finalized a $14 million, two-year contract on Saturday, adding a veteran arm to the Los Angeles bullpen.
The 34-year-old was 0-2 with a 2.79 ERA, two saves and 74 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings for the Chicago Cubs and White Sox, who obtained him in a July 29 trade.
He is 12-14 with a 3.48 ERA, 12 saves and 308 strikeouts over 297 1/3 innings in a big league career with Toronto (2015-19), the Cubs (2020-21) and White Sox.
Right-hander Kyle Tyler was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.
