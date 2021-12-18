CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Trevian Tennyson registered 19 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi narrowly defeated Lamar 57-53 on Saturday.
Isaac Mushila had 14 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10-2), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Simeon Fryer added 11 points.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Kasen Harrison had 14 points for the Cardinals (2-10). Jordyn Adams added 12 points. Valentin Catt had 11 points and three blocks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
