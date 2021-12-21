NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carlos Marshall Jr. had a career-high 26 points as Tennessee State romped past Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 108-66 on Tuesday.
Shakem Johnson had 16 points for Tennessee State (5-7). Jalen Dupree added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Emmanuel Dowuona had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Tennessee State posted a season-high 20 assists.
Tennessee State totaled 59 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Mason Blair had 16 points for the Pioneers.
