SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was found dead with a gunshot wound inside her burning home, officials said.
Deputy Savanna Puckett, 22, didn't report for work Sunday evening. A colleague went to check on her and found her home in flames, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Firefighters found Puckett's body inside — she had been shot and was declared dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.
Puckett had worked with the sheriff's office for four years, officials said.
“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now,” Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said in a statement. “This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute."
The sheriff referred any questions to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. No other details were immediately released.
